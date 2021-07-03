Innovation and diversity key issues for new Rotary president

John Yeomans, the incoming president of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club

Rotarian John Yeomans, who will be formally handed the presidency of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club next Tuesday, has told the club’s assembly via Zoom that it faces the challenge of a new era.

In a presentation to members he posed the question of what the ‘new normal’ will be as the club changes to meeting fortnightly with projects being run by small teams rather than committees.

Mr Yeomans said membership was one of the issues which would be a challenge as the club sought to regain its stability post-Covid.

He spoke of the need for flexibility and innovation in future planning as well as considering gender and cultural diversity.

Mr Yeomans outlined a series of community, fundraising, youth, international and fellowship projects with tree planting a community project that he said he ‘wants to happen.’

In addition, he was hopeful that the Abbey Foregate phone box defibrillator project would go ahead as planned pre-Covid.

He also outlined the continuation of food bank and food hub involvement as well as support for the homeless.

On the international scene, Mr Yeomans gave his backing for continued support for Lendwithcare which helps get a Third World entrepreneur started in business.

He also hoped that Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club would connect with international communities in Shrewsbury, including the Polish population and other small ethnic communities.

“I hope we can find out who they are and how they are managing in our town as well as making connections with them,” he told members.