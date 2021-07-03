Charity's roadshow to share vital cancer information

Miranda Ashwell of Lingen Davies Cancer Fund

Shrewsbury-based Lingen Davies Cancer Fund has now invested in the LiveLife Cancer Awareness service – a health promotion resource that can be freely accessed to help people reduce the risk of developing cancer, and better understand the importance of getting an early diagnosis. It follows the impact Covid had on cancer diagnoses last year, when nearly 800 fewer people were diagnosed locally than in the year previously.

LiveLife is being launched at a roadshow event in Shrewsbury’s Square on Friday, July 9. It is part of the charity’s drive and ambition to extend its reach into the community and help people through all stages of cancer – with a particular focus on prevention. The Kick Cancer programme was launched by the charity last year to help those who have gone through cancer treatment regain fitness and is run in conjunction with Shrewsbury Town in the Community.

The LiveLife Cancer Awareness Service will be delivered by health engagement officer Miranda Ashwell who has a background in public health. Her information and support will be available free of charge to all.

“We’re here to help people LiveLife,” Miranda said. “I will be able to provide free, evidence based, reliable and official information, and can help people access online tools and support.

“Everyone knows their own body best and can take action if something doesn’t feel quite right. It’s not safe to just think it will go away - if you've got a problem or a symptom, get it checked out."