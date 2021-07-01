Walkers can grab book to find Shrewsbury's picturesque spots

The Shrewsbury Ramblers' Twenty Walks in and around Shrewsbury book has had more than 8,500 copies printed since its launch in 2012.

During the pandemic, the group has played its part in helping keeping routes looking their best. Each of the walks has a footpath champion, meaning that the walk is monitored regularly, and any problems such as stiles, gates and bridges needing repair are reported promptly to the Shrewsbury Parish Paths Partnership, known as a P3 group, just one of many P3 groups around the county.

Peter Knight, the P3 co-ordinator, said: “We know it has all been worthwhile when we see a lot more walkers using the routes, many of whom are carrying the ’20 Walks’ book.”