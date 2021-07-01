Shropshire County Show still on despite restrictions delay

Shropshire County Show takes place on July 17

Organisers of the Shropshire County Show have given it the go ahead to take place on Saturday, July 17 after a risk assessment to ensure Covid-19 safety measures could be adhered to.

The event has been scaled back in some areas, including fewer horse classes, and people wishing to attend must pre-book.

A statement from the organisers said: "We only have just over two weeks until Shropshire County (Livestock and Vintage Machinery) Show 2021 on Saturday, July 17.

"This year you will need to buy your tickets online, prior to show day, so we can keep an eye on visitor numbers for track and trace purposes."

Ian Bebbington, CEO, said: "The whole event will be subject to regulations but we are determined to provide the people of Shropshire with a fantastic day out after many months of being behind closed doors."