Shrewsbury's The Hive is buzzing ahead of open day

The Hive, Shrewsbury

The Hive in Shrewsbury is dusting down the coffee pot, turning on the studio lights and welcoming people back tomorrow from 10am to 6pm.

Guided tours will offer insight of the venue’s multiple spaces including an arts gallery, sound recording studio, performance studio and relaxing botanical courtyard. The charity organisation, based in Belmont in the town centre, has delivered a multitude of virtual events to engage children and young people since March last year. The open day is for anyone interested in learning about The Hive, what they do and their exciting line up of events available in 2021.

Cerin Mills, CEO, said: "After having the venue closed for over a year, we're so excited to reopen this summer and we're all particularly looking forward to our open day. This will be a great opportunity for friends of The Hive, new and old, to come and see us and experience what we have to offer as well as chat about what's coming up the rest of the year."