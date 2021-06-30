School head 'jailed' for a night

The head of Shrewsbury Academy will spend a night in jail to raise money and awareness for the Midlands Air Ambulance.

The Dana prison

Julie Johnson will bed down at The Dana, the town's former prison where the highly acclaimed drama, Time, featuring Sean Bean and Stephen Graham, was filmed.

She was nominated by her team to take part in the event on Thursday .

It is being held to mark the 30th anniversary of the Midlands Air Ambulance with people from all walks of life being sponsored to take part.

The 'inmates' will be fingerprinted and have mug shots taken on their arrival, settle into their cells, have exercise time then tea and toast.

There will then be a ghost tour before they try to sleep.

In the morning they will be woken and breakfast will be the obligatory porridge.

