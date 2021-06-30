Leader's delight as 'outstanding' town receives plaudits for plan

Alan Mosley

Walsall leaders are looking for ways to breathe new life into their town centre after several difficult years for the high street compounded by the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Manjit Jhooty, chair of the Walsall Town Deal Board, said places like Shrewsbury have been looked at to see if there are any "successes that Walsall can replicate".

Alan Mosley, leader of Shrewsbury Town Council and member of the Big Town Plan board said: “It’s great to hear that Walsall have recognised the value of having a town plan and recognise that Shrewsbury is leading the way with our initiative. They join other councils, Government departments and leading experts in strongly praising our work. Most importantly a large majority of the record number of comments during the recent public consultation supported the overall vision for Shrewsbury’s future.

"The plan has been developed and refined over the last five years and is even more relevant today given the challenges following the Covid pandemic.