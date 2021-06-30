It's good to be home - Lola returns after her flight of adventure

Lola the Parrot Lola the parrot Lola the Parrot and Owner Samuel Jones.. Ryan Jones, left, and Matt Wilcoxon with Lola Ryan Jones and Matt Wilcoxon get Lola down Matt in the tree

The two year old bird flew out of the window of Sam Jones' town centre flat and, despite searching everywhere for her, he couldn't track her down.

Then an appeal in the Shropshire Star brought news that a parrot had been spotted in trees in Radbrook.

When Sam went to investigate sure enough there was Lola in the branches. But nothing he tried could entice her down.

Then stepped forward Shropshire Town Council workers, Matt Wilcoxon and Ryan Jones, working in the area.

Matt, who has his own parrot, 25-year-old Archie, said: "Although she had been eating the cherries from the trees, she was starting to get weak and tired and was at risk of being caught by a predator or hit by a car on the busy road below.

"Having been working nearby to remove a snapped branch, we offered to help, as we had the correct kit to get up into the trees without scaring her. I own a parrot myself, so I know how they think, and knew I had a good chance of getting her down. She seemed very curious once I was up in the tree and even had a chew of the climbing rope.

"Eventually I was able to coax Lola into a bag using some of her favourite treats, before lowering her to safety and sending her home."

Lola spent the evening sleeping off a cherry-induced hangover and Sam said he was delighted to have her back after five days and nights worrying about her.