'Dame extraordinaire' and Jungle King Christopher Biggins in Shrewsbury for Panto show

WOLVERHAMPTON PIC DAVID HAMILTON PIC EXPRESS AND STAR 27/10/2017 Making an appearance at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre, Christopher Biggins..

The bubbly star of stage and screen will be at Theatre Severn alongside fellow panto legend Brad Fitt for Brad's show We'll Have To Do It Again Then, Won't We?

Announcing his star guest, Brad said: "I’m heading back to Theatre Severn this coming Friday and Saturday for the last four shows of the one man, one woman show!

"My guest for the Friday night show is dame extraordinaire and old friend ‘Biggins’; extra tickets now released and available via the Theatre Severn website. Great guests all weekend!"

In his glittering career, Mr Biggins has a long list of TV credits and panto seasons to his name, as well as the honour of being voted winner of I'm a Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here in 2007.

Brad, who has performed in Shrewsbury pantomimes for many years, first put on his one-man shows around Christmas time last year to bring joy to audiences after the pandemic put paid to the Beauty and The Beast production that was planned.