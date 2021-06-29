24-hour CCTV installed on fire engines throughout Shropshire

CCTV systems are being installed on fire engines across Shropshire to increase security and provide video coverage at emergency incidents.

The six-camera system provides 360-degree coverage of each Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service appliance it is put on.

One, a front-facing dash-cam, is mounted internally and the other five are external.

Assistant chief fire officer Simon Hardiman said: “I am really pleased with the introduction of CCTV on our emergency response vehicles as this will add value to the service in terms of providing operational learning opportunities, clarity when investigating any incidents and also acting as a deterrent if individuals choose to attack our crews.

“The CCTV will also provide an additional level of security for our vehicles and stations as it will be switched on 24 hours a day, therefore capturing images, such as attempted break-ins to our stations as we have previously experienced.

“CCTV on our vehicles is one step in a series, with further work underway to introduce additional CCTV on our stations, body worn cameras for staff and also on our specialist incident command unit.

“These steps are designed to ensure we continue to provide excellent service to our communities and make Shropshire safer.”

There are currently five fire engines using the system, with 10 more being introduced over the next 18 months.

