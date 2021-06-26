Fire crews discover two cars alight in Shrewsbury

By Deborah Hardiman

Two cars have discovered alight in Shrewsbury. Firefighters tackled the blaze at premises in The Paddocks, in

Firefighters
Firefighters

Bicton Heath in the early hours on Saturday.

Two crews from Shrewsbury Fire Station attended the scene following a report shortly before 3.30am.

They used breathing gear and hose reels to tackle it. The engines left the scene at about 4.15am.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

