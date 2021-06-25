Two treated after vehicle hits street light and overturns in Shrewsbury

When crews arrived at the scene in Hereford Road, Shrewsbury, at about midnight, they found the two occupants had got out.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated that two crews based in the town responded to reports of persons becoming trapped following a road traffic collision.

"On arrival two casualties were out of the vehicle and in the care of an ambulance. The vehicle had overturned following collision with road furniture and street lighting. Crews made the vehicle safe," the service stated.

West Mercia Police, repair workers from Shropshire Council and a utility company also attended the scene.