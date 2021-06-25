Crews tackle celling collapse and house fire incidents

By Deborah Hardiman

A water leak caused a ceiling to collapse at a block of flats in Shrewsbury.

Fire engines

Emergency workers were called to Richard Onslow Court, in Hearne Way, Monkmoor, at 6.50am on Friday.

A crew based at Shrewsbury Fire Station was able to switch off the water supply following the incident.

Earlier on Friday crews in Telford were called to douse a small kitchen fire at a property, in Villa Court, Madeley,

Three crews from Telford Central and Tweedale fire stations went to the address at about 2am.

They wore specialist breathing gear and also used a pressure fan to ventilate the smoke.

