County settings for new thriller

Hugh Greene has set a number of scenes in the county in his latest novel, The Good Shepherd, in his Dr Power series – central character Dr Power is a consultant psychiatrist.

"The cover features buildings from Shrewsbury, and Power stays in Heath – there's an illustration of the chapel inside the book – and in Shrewsbury, volunteers in a cafe on Wyle Cop, and lives in the Lion Hotel," said Hugh, from the Wirral.

"Hugh Greene is a pseudonym. I am a forensic psychiatrist like Dr Power. As I am still practising I write under a pseudonym.

"I have done a lot of work for the police and courts and so the situations are realistic as far as I can make them, bearing in mind confidentiality.

"I was brought up in Welshampton and Ellesmere. I spent a lot of time in Shrewsbury and have a strong affection for the county, its people and its folklore. It is a magical place."

Hugh, who keeps his real name under wraps, says his books have had over 30,000 downloads.