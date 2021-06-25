County settings for new thriller

Hugh Greene has set a number of scenes in the county in his latest novel, The Good Shepherd, in his Dr Power series – central character Dr Power is a consultant psychiatrist.
"The cover features buildings from Shrewsbury, and Power stays in Heath – there's an illustration of the chapel inside the book – and in Shrewsbury, volunteers in a cafe on Wyle Cop, and lives in the Lion Hotel," said Hugh, from the Wirral.
"Hugh Greene is a pseudonym. I am a forensic psychiatrist like Dr Power. As I am still practising I write under a pseudonym.
"I have done a lot of work for the police and courts and so the situations are realistic as far as I can make them, bearing in mind confidentiality.
"I was brought up in Welshampton and Ellesmere. I spent a lot of time in Shrewsbury and have a strong affection for the county, its people and its folklore. It is a magical place."
Hugh, who keeps his real name under wraps, says his books have had over 30,000 downloads.
In The Good Shepherd Dr Power is asked to report to the coroner on the death of a doctor whose body has been found drifting at sea, and is pressured to label it as suicide, but suspects there is more to it than that.