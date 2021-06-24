Psychiatrist announced as first speaker at alcohol conference

Jane Mackenzie with a photograph of her daughter Amy Liebich

Share Shrewsbury, which was launched by the town's former mayor Jane Mackenzie, is holding an event titled Alcohol: Sharing the Truth in November.

Jane launched the charity after the death of her daughter Amy Liebich, who struggled with alcohol addiction. The first confirmed speaker will be Dr Katherine Herlinger, who will deliver a talk on November 18.

Dr Herlinger graduated from the University of Leeds Medical School in 2014, and since then she has worked in child and adolescent, acute geriatric, general adult and addiction psychiatry. She is currently conducting her PhD at Imperial College London, as part of Professor David Nutt’s research team, looking at the neurobiology of reward and emotional processing in opiate and alcohol dependence. She is also a clinical research fellow in the Division of Psychiatry, and in addition to her research she is working clinically in addiction services in London.

Jane said: "It's wonderful to have her on board and we're really looking forward to hearing about the important work she's doing in this field.