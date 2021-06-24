Close shave for Alex nets £2,300 for cancer charity

Alex Mansell, from Bannatyne Health Club in Shrewsbury, has raised more than £2,300 for a cancer charity by getting a mullet

But Alex Mansell reckons its worth all the funny looks and teasing from friends after raising more than £2,300 for a cancer charity.

Alex, who is a fitness manager for Bannatyne Health Club in Shrewsbury, had his blonde mop sheared into an 80s-style hairdo, with claret and blue stripes in honour of his beloved Hammers.

Watched by giggling colleagues and club members, local hairdresser John Malcolm completed the striking cut in around two hours.

Alex, who also helps adults and children with disabilities keep fit with his Strength to Train business, which he runs with colleagues James Wootton and Shaun Smith, was inspired to get the wacky haircut in aid of Macmillan UK by one of his clients who has cancer.

Alex Mansell before his long hair was chopped into a mullet

He said: "I've been getting quite a few funny looks. It went well. We did it in the entrance and lots of people were donating when they were coming into the gym.

"It's a lot easier to maintain than the long hair. It seems to have given people a bit of a lift at the club."

After his client with cancer saw the haircut, Alex said: "He told me this has made his life a bit better."

He added: "I've got some hats ready for when I go out shopping."

After smashing his initial target of £500, Alex pledged to keep the style until Christmas.