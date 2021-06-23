Road closures planned for £2 million water pipes upgrade near Shrewsbury

Severn Trent will begin essential work to improve the network in Baschurch, near Shrewsbury.

The water company is installing 9km of brand-new pipes across the Shropshire village, to help reduce the number of leaks and bursts in the area.

Work will begin on Marton Road from Monday, June 28. This major network upgrade is expected to take approximately six months to complete.

To keep Severn Trent engineers and other road users safe, temporary traffic lights and road closures will be in place throughout the project, as the work progresses.

Catherine Webb, from Severn Trent, said: “We know it’s still a challenging time for many people right now, but making sure our customers have a reliable water supply is as vital now as it’s ever been. "

"That’s why residents in Baschurch will see our teams working in the area to carry out these essential upgrades.

“The new pipes will save the equivalent of 80,000 litres of water or 140,780 pints of beer a day!”

Catherine added: “We’ll be doing everything we can to minimise the disruption and we’d like to thank everyone in advance for their patience as we get this essential work done.