England fans Czech into the pub to watch the game

Pictured from left, James Gregory-Cork and Harvey Howell watching the game at the Salopian in Shrewsbury

Despite having secured qualification for the second round of the Euros thanks to results elsewhere on Monday, the Three Lions still had top spot in the group to play for – while attempting to answer public demands for an improved performance.

After stinging criticism following an underwhelming draw at Wembley against Scotland, England manager Gareth Southgate was hoping his side could play itself into some form ahead of the knockout stages.

The Brooklands in Shrewsbury was one venue screening the match with tables booked up in advance as people jumped at the chance to get out and watch live football again.

Across town the Salopian had more than 100 people in by 4.30pm getting ready for the 8pm kick off.

It followed a capacity house for both the Croatia and the Scotland games, although landlord Ollie Parry said he had been holding out for a better display from the hosts to keep spirits up after the bar emptied rapidly following the final whistle against the Auld Enemy.