Woman found hurt in Shrewsbury town centre street

Staff from a nearby shop and shoppers rushed to her aid when she was spotted on the ground in High Street with facial and arm injuries on Tuesday.

It was thought that she had suffered a fall.

An ambulance crew was called to the scene and arrived shortly after 3pm.

Shopper Lucy Shrank said: "She was alert when we saw her. Someone from one of the charity shops brought over a duvet and a pillow to help keep her comfortable."