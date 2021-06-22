Woman found hurt in Shrewsbury town centre street

By Deborah Hardiman

An elderly woman was found lying hurt in Shrewsbury town centre.

Staff from a nearby shop and shoppers rushed to her aid when she was spotted on the ground in High Street with facial and arm injuries on Tuesday.

It was thought that she had suffered a fall.

An ambulance crew was called to the scene and arrived shortly after 3pm.

Shopper Lucy Shrank said: "She was alert when we saw her. Someone from one of the charity shops brought over a duvet and a pillow to help keep her comfortable."

A member of staff at the Cancer Research branch said: "I'm not sure what exactly happened, but the ambulance is here now."

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

