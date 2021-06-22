Lola the parrot

Lola, a two-year-old parrot, flew out of her owner's flat in Shrewsbury town centre on Sunday and has not returned.

Owner Sam Jones says he is beside himself with worry for the pet that has kept him company throughout lockdown.

He is appealing to people to keep an eye, and an ear, out for her.

She disappeared out of the window of his home at The Old Meadow by the England bridge on Sunday morning.

Sam raced outside but Lola was gone.

"I spent the day going around Shrewsbury shouting her name up at trees and whistling. I was getting some very funny looks from people," Sam said.

With the homes overlooking the River Severn Lola may have following the river anywhere, or may have taken shelter in the trees in the Quarry.

"The flat is feeling very empty. I got Lola in lockdown and she has been real company. She has free rein of the flat and spends most of her time sitting on my shoulder. She will say hello at the drop of a hat and will wolf whistle or sing tunelessly to you.

"I am genuinely worried sick about her and hope nothing awful has become of her."