Sunshine helps to spur on Shrewsbury's tourism recovery

Enjoying a journey down the river in Shrewsbury in the warm weather. The Sabrina boat framed by the bridge in Shrewsbury

After a wet and cold May, Shrewsbury's visitor economy is hopefully starting to pick up again as the sun finally comes out and Covid-19 lockdowns have ended.

Even with restrictions still in place, Dilwyn Jones, owner of the Sabrina boat tours in town, said business is starting to improve and the warm weather has only helped business.

"Up until the bank holiday, because of the weather and it being the coldest May ever, it was terrible," Dilwyn said.

"But since the bank holiday and we have had a spell of around two-and-a-half weeks of good weather, we have been flat out with customers.

"Shrewsbury seems to be busy. I have been doing this for 11 years and to me the town seems busy, which is great. There is a real desire to get out and do things.

A couple enjoy a rowing boat on the river as the Sabrina boat approaches

"We have had a lot more visitors want to come out on the boat. Our day trips tend to be 70 per cent of customers are over 65, and those people are coming back. I think it just shows the confidence they have to feel safe."

Dilwyn said that over the past few sunny weekends the town has been really busy and visitors should pre-book the boat trips.

He added: "The restrictions lifting on June 21 have obviously been delayed, so allowing more than 30 people has been delayed. But generally speaking I am pleased with the weather and it has coincided with when people are feeling more confident to go out.

"I soon noticed a difference when a certain demographic started coming back out – people aged over 65 coming out just speaks volumes, as they were the ones who were vulnerable.

"I'd say two thirds of our day time business is visitors from out of town. We are in touch with some other accommodation providers and everyone is really busy."

Dilwyn, like many tourist attraction owners in the town, is hoping for the sunshine to last.