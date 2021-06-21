Shrewsbury charity can help even more veterans thanks to new funding

Climbing Out in Loughrigg

Climbing Out has been awarded two grants by The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust to help the charity support members of the armed forces, veterans and their family members.

Climbing Out operates out of Shropshire but helps people across the UK.

The charity works with people aged 18 years and over who have been through a life-changing injury, illness, or trauma to rebuild their confidence, self-esteem, and motivation. Its programmes combines outdoor activities from kayaking to abseiling, with mental resilience and personal development coaching, to help their participants accept what has happened in the past and start to find a new way forward.

Climbing Out

The Positive Pathways grant has been awarded for Climbing Out’s mental resilience project. This will fund two programmes specifically for veterans, plus walk and talk days to help veterans get active, reduce social isolation, and integrate into the community.

The Force for Change grant has been awarded for their Armed Forces Support project. This will give serving personnel, veterans and their adult family members access to places on the five-day outdoor programmes, walk and talk days and online workshops.

Kelda Wood, who founded the charity, said she has been bowled over by the support from The Armed Forces Covenant Fund Trust.

Climbing Out in Leeds

“These grants are going to help us support so many people from the armed forces," she said.

"Whatever life-changing challenges they are facing, from dealing with PTSD to an injury that has changed the way they live, we are here to help them find a new way forwards. We would love to hear from Veterans, serving personnel and their families who would like to find out more about what we do.”

The charity is currently recruiting for an outdoor programme specifically for veterans, which will run from July 12 to 16 in north Wales. It also has places available for veterans and members of the Armed Forces community on other programmes taking place between August and November.

The charity held its first programme of 2021 earlier this month with participants being challenged to abseil off cliffs, climb mountains and canoe up the River Severn.