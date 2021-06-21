Kid's Planet nursery opens in Shrewsbury

Town Crier, Martin Wood and Sue Wood open Kids Planet nursery in Shrewsbury

The Kids' Planet nursery has been set up in the former Chiquito’s restaurant on Battlefield Road, Harlescott, with 120 places available for babies through to preschool on weekdays.

It's facility includes a special sensory room as well as outdoor play areas.

"The large wrap-around outdoor play areas including natural resources, complete with water play, steppingstones, sand area, dens, tunnel, and a mud kitchen," Caroline Cooper from the nursery said.

The nursery held an open day for prospective users at the weekend.

Earlier this year the Kids Planet nursery company, the third-largest nursery group in the country, achieved the number one spot in the Nursery Chains 2021 quality table.

The table analyses the Ofsted grades of the largest nursery groups.

"With more than 90 per cent of our nurseries graded outstanding and the remaining graded good, Kids Planet rank number one among the 25 biggest childcare groups."