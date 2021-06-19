A healthy walk to see Shropshire's nature at its best

Walking for Health group members from Abbots Wood Day Centre, with (front) countryside and green space manager Matt Wilcoxon, at Monkmoor River Ground, Shrewsbury

Shrewsbury Town Council’s Countryside and Greenspace Team planted more than 3,000 trees at the Monkmoor River Ground this winter and spring.

Now the trees are beginning to take hold and transform the area.

Matt Wilcoxon, countryside and green space manager for the town council, showed the Walking for Health group around the nature reserve.

The walking for health group meets each Thursday at 1.30pm at the Abbots Wood Day Centre with different walks each week.

Footwear

They are led by a trained walk leader and at a pace that suits everyone.

Those going along are asked to wear sensible footwear.

Explaining about the Monkmoor River Ground, Mr Wilcoxon said: “When we started the planting last year, we had a great turnout from volunteers and local schools, but due to the current coronavirus restrictions we haven’t been able to work with the local community as we would like.”

He said added that after a year since the original hedgerow was planted, town council staff had noticed signs of new wildlife.