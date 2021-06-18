Foodie trail to tantalise taste buds

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A charity has been cooking up a new foodie event to tantalise taste buds this summer.

Getting ready for the Chews'bury Trail is Self Help Africa fundraising officer Hannah Newton in The Square, Shrewsbury
Shrewsbury-based Self Help Africa, well known for hosting "Secret Supper" events, is organising a food and drink trail around Shrewsbury town centre to celebrate some of its best eateries.

The Chews’bury Trail will be self-guided, led by a map, and will take you to six independent businesses for a take-out taste of what they have to offer - including a coffee, cake, savoury snack and more.

Hannah Newton, fundraising officer at Self Help Africa, said: "Shrewsbury has an abundance of talented and creative foodies and we wanted to promote these businesses, who have tough time during the pandemic, whilst also raising funds for communities in sub-Saharan Africa."

Self Help Africa work across eight African countries. Their vision is of a rural Africa free from hunger and poverty. They support families to grow more food, increase their income from farming activities and become self-sufficient.

Tickets for the Chews’bury Trail are £25 (adult) which includes six tasters, or £12.50 for a child (under 16) for three tasters. Book online at selfhelpafrica.org or by calling the office on 01743 277170.

