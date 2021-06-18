Business gives families playtime boost

Tom Parry and Doreen Parry, of Ray Parry Playground, presenting items to (middle) Karen Williams, of Shrewsbury Food Bank.

Bosses at Ray Parry Playgrounds normally design equipment for commercial playareas and wanted to find a way to encourage more children to spend more time playing outside.

The company based, in Alma Street, Frankwell, decided to make a generous donation of colourful outdoor toys to Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus which will now be distributed to families in time for the start of the summer holidays.

Ray Parry Playgrounds director Doreen Parry said: “As a small Shrewsbury based family business Ray Parry Playgrounds gave considerable thought as to who they could help during these Covid hit trying times.

"We decided on Karen Williams from Shrewsbury Food Bank, but rather than give them a cheque we would like to donate outdoor games for less fortunate children in the town to encourage them to spend more time outdoors during the school summer holidays.

"We supply and install commercial outdoor play equipment to both public and private sectors and have been based in Shrewsbury for the past 28 years.”

Preparations are underway at the project based at the town's Barnabas Church Centre, in Longden Coleham, to deliver the items to parents, grandparents and carers looking after children.

Shrewsbury Foodbank Plus project lead Karen Williams said: "Doreen contacted us to find out what they could do yo help as a small business and it seemed to be the perfect fit as we were about to launch our summer holiday packs.

"They have given us outdoor items which we will put in the packs which will go out in the first week of the school holidays. They have given us a good amount of stock which will be given to every family with children who needs help.