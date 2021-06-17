Shrewsbury's Doodle Boy wins art scholarship thanks to Charlie Adlard

Joe Whale, aka Doodle Boy, with comic book artist Charlie Adlard

Joe Whale, from Shrewsbury, has taken his place at Ellesmere College thanks to the support of fellow Salopian and artist for The Walking Dead comics Mr Adlard, and is eager to take advantage of the opportunities available.

The precocious youngster was one of 11 students, including his brother Jesse, to join the school mid-term in the spring - and had the opportunity to finally meet Mr Adlard to chat about his art and the scholarship at the college in the Adlard Studio this week.

Joe, 11, was dubbed The Doodle Boy for always doodling in class and became a social media sensation when pictures of his sketch books were posted on Instagram.

He now gives online advice and tutorials through his own dedicated social media platforms, has appeared on USA TV show, NBC’s Little Big Shots, and is having his first book published this autumn.

A piece of Joe Whale's artwork for Prince William and Kate's Royal Train Tour

Mr Adlard, a former comic laureate, said: “I am delighted to see Joe win the scholarship - he is a prodigious talent and one already recognised by many admirers who are following his story online. It’s a great opportunity for him and I wish him well at Ellesmere College.

“It’s exciting for me to be able to award a scholarship and I will be watching Joe’s progress with interest. I am particularly impressed with him wanting to begin his journey at the college mid-term - it just shows how keen he is to get started!”

Applications for a Sixth Form Charlie Adlard Art Scholarship are now being taken for a place at the College in September.

Doodle Boy, Joe Whale from Shrewsbury, was commissioned to create two pieces of art work for Prince William and Kate's Royal Train Tour last year

Siobhan Phillips, head of art at Ellesmere College, said: “We are thrilled to see Joe win the Charlie Adlard Scholarship. It’s fully deserved and we look forward to helping Joe develop his artistic potential over his time at the college - it’s a marvellous opportunity for him and I would also like to thank Charlie for making it possible.

“Scholarships play a major role in nurturing young talent, providing a pathway which in many cases may not otherwise be available to them. They open up a world of access and opportunity which are designed to further the hopes, dreams and ambitions of amazing young talent.