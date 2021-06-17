Re-cycling takes on a new meaning at cycle hub

Shrewsbury Artist Amy Smith of Rustic and Wild has created a new large window art display for Shropshire Cycle Hub. Pictured are Amy with Nancy Turner 9, and Poppy Smith 10 Some of the artwork

Amy, from Rustic and Wild, worked with children from the Coleham and Oakmeadow Primary Schools to create the masterpiece using recycled materials.

The children made flowers from plastic bottles for the art around the bicycles.

Shrewsbury Cycle Hub recently moved into its new headquarters on the town's Smithfield Road.

It recycles bikes of all kinds to sell at value for money prices.

It has also given more than 400 free and discounted bikes to NHS healthcare and other essential workers.

Amy said: "I was so pleased to have been offered this opportunity by Raven Studios to create a bright and bold installation. It really has been so much fun. I have loved working with the children of Oakmeadow and Coleham School on their flowers using recycled bottles and thank youto those who donated bike wheels."

"I’m so pleased with the outcome and to be able to celebrate the Shrewsbury community."