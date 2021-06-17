No time to mullet over as trainer Alex prepares for charity chop

Alex Mansell, pictured with Bannatyne Health Club colleague Carol Lloyd, is getting his hair cut into a mullet for charity

Alex Mansell has been growing his lusciously long locks since November, and is getting the sides sheared off on Monday for a fetching 80s-style 'do.

The kind-hearted Shrewsbury lad, who is fitness manager at the town's Bannatyne Health Club, wanted to raise money for Macmillan UK to support one of his clients who has cancer.

So far generous donations have poured in from friends, family and members at Bannatyne Shrewsbury, with the total so far reaching more than £1,900.

He pledged to keep the mullet until Christmas if he reached his initial target of £500.

Alex, who also trains disabled adults and children with his Strength to Train business which he runs with colleagues James Wootton and Shaun Smith, said: "It's gone a bit better than I expected. I'm going to have to keep the mullet until Christmas. I might have to buy a few hats.

"I've had a few people tell me I look like Robbie Savage."

Asked what his wife Ayako reckons of his long hair and forthcoming mullet, he said: "I wouldn't say she's very keen but she understands why I'm doing it."