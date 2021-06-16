Tree-mendous artwork of animals and landmarks turning heads in Shrewsbury

A badger carved by Joffrey Watson

When Shrewsbury resident Roger Pittaway asked Joffrey Watson - aka The Chainsaw Bloke - to create a piece of artwork on an old tree in his garden, he never expected it to be brought to life in such a way.

The work, which took around three-and-a-half days to complete, features foxes, badgers and birds, and even has a mini feature of Roger and his dogs.

Joffrey Watson, aka The Chainsaw Bloke, has created a tree sculpture featuring animals and landmarks

Due to the tree being hollow, Joffrey had to carry out the work carefully on the surface of the tree.

"He found me on the internet and said he'd quite like to have a carving done," he said.

"He gave me a brief of the different animals he wanted. In the background there are two Shrewsbury churches, and because I'm from Much Wenlock I put a bit of Windmill Hill in it at well."

Roger Pittaway and his dogs are also a small feature on the stump

Roger, of Meole Brace, said that the sculpture had turned heads among neighbours, and he was glad to give the community something nice to look at.

"The ash tree was felled as Shropshire Council identified that it had become rotten inside the trunk so was in danger of falling," he said.

"I felt that as the tree had being growing happily for around 150 years it deserved to live on in some way. Also, everyone has been so welcoming to me since I moved here in March that I wanted to give something back for the community to enjoy, so a sculpture was the ideal thing that hopefully will live on for many more years."

An owl carved into the tree in Meole Brace

Joffrey has been a full time professional chainsaw sculptor for the past six years having originally been a tree surgeon. He has qualified for the European Chainsaw Carving Championships in Alcester next year.

He said: "From the age of seventeen I started as an apprentice tree surgeon after I left school where I soon developed an interest in artistic sculptures.

"Hailing from an artistic background with my mother being a Royal Academy graduate I soon began carving basic stools, mushrooms and wildlife sculptures as I honed my skills.

A fox is one of the features

"Soon people began to take note of my artwork and started to request bespoke wooden sculptures for their enjoyment. So much so I have been able to make it a full time profession.

"I have been asked to do demonstrations of chainsaw carving at trade shows and at schools, while I have also been featured on the TV showcasing the work I do."

To see more of Joffrey's work visit thechainsawbloke.co.uk

Joffrey Watson's work has been turning heads

Joffrey carved birds into the tree stump