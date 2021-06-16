'Not ideal, but could be worse' - Optimism for weddings despite dance ban

But, for better, for worse, the majority of county lovebirds ready to tie the knot in the next five weeks are expected to go ahead after lengthy and numerous delays.

The Prime Minister announced that the 30-person cap on wedding ceremonies and receptions will be removed as planned, as he announced a delay of up to four weeks for the lifting of all Covid-19 restrictions.

But singing and dancing indoors are still forbidden.

One Tory MP, Elliot Colburn, described the increase on numbers as a "smokescreen", given the other restrictions that will remain, and said he was "heartbroken" for couples who wedding dreams had been "cruelly scuppered".

Some Shropshire venues have offered couples the opportunity to go ahead with their weddings but hold the full-scale receptions of their dreams at a later date with the shackles off.

Others have the facilities to hold a more normal reception outside, but will be relying on the weather.

Paul Subbiani, owner of the Albright Hussey in Shrewsbury, was relatively optimistic about the situation, and felt it could have been much more difficult if the 30 guests rule remained.

He said: "It's not ideal but we can live with it. It could have been a lot worse.

"We've got some options so it's not the end of the world. I haven't answered all of the brides yet but I haven't had anyone wanting to postpone or cancel yet.

"We can do a socially-distanced wedding with 120 people and we can have dancing undercover outside, which meets the criteria. We've got a massive outdoor area where people can have a bit of a dance.

"It will be a little bit different but we've got a plan. It could have been 30 guests all the way through, which would have been a nightmare.

"I am probably in a better situation than a lot of venues. There will be some smaller ones that will find it difficult.

Invested

"I've got a plan A, B and C. In July last year I invested in outdoor options with the feeling we might have restrictions like this."

Ludlow MP Philip Dunne welcomed the news that more people will be allowed at weddings, and insisted the government's delay on the roadmap out of lockdown was important to get more people vaccinated as the Delta variant spreads.

He said: "I know for so many people, wedding delays have caused immense disappointment and difficulty, so I was pleased the PM confirmed weddings with more than 30 guests will be permitted from June 21, provided social distancing can be observed.

"The additional four weeks of lockdown will give time to ensure more people have received both doses of the vaccine, and the PM set out that by July 19th, every adult will have been offered at least one jab. I encourage people to observe the rules and think carefully about the way in which the new variant is spreading fast here in Shropshire and across the country.”

Shropshire Council’s director of public health, Rachel Robinson, said: "With the rates rising across the country, I think being cautious is the right approach at this time.

"The delay will enable more people to get the vaccine which is vitally important. We know that you are less likely to become seriously ill with Covid-19 after you have had the vaccine and the second dose gives even better protection against the Delta variant, so if you have not yet booked yours, I urge you to do it as soon as possible.

"It will also give scientists time to monitor the Delta variant which is now dominant in all areas. It is at least 60 per cent more transmissible than the previous dominant Alpha which forced the UK into lockdown in January.