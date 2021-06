Two treated for the effects of smoke following a toaster fire at Shrewsbury property

By Deborah Hardiman Shrewsbury Published: 2 hours ago

Two people were treated for the effects of smoke after a toaster caught fire at a house in Shrewsbury.

A firefighter Fire crews arrived to find the fire was already out at the address, in Mount Pleasant Road, shortly before 10.20am on Tuesday. Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service stated that the fire involved a toaster. Crews from the town's fire station wore breathing gear and used a specialist ventilator due to the smoke logging at the premises. West Midlands Ambulance Service also attended the scene.