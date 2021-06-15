Shropshire: Crews called out to car crash emergencies

By Deborah Hardiman

A van and a car crashed near Shrewsbury resulting in one person being hurt.

The collision between a van and a 4x4 happened at Netley off the A49 near Dorrington shortly before 6.30pm on Tuesday.

A crew based at Church Stretton Fire Station attended the incident and provided oxygen first aid as well as disconnecting the vehicle batteries.

The crew remained at the scene until shortly after 7.25pm leaving the hurt person in the care of the ambulance service.

Meanwhile in Telford emergency crews were called to assist after a three-vehicle smash, in Wombridge Road, Trench, shortly after 6.45pm.

A single crew was sent from Wellington Fire Station along with paramedics and the police.

No-one was trapped.

Deborah Hardiman

By Deborah Hardiman

@Deborahh_Star

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based out of the head office in Ketley. Covering the Telford area.

