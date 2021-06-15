Community project in Shrewsbury gets boost with compost donation

A community project in Shrewsbury has benefited from a donation of compost to help get it off to a good growing season.

Old trampolines are being used in the allotment
The compost that was donated to the project
Shropshire Council’s waste management team has shown its support for the Street Allotment Guy community project in Monkmoor.

Street Allotments are not-for-profit community gardens which hope to provide free vegetables to the community.

The idea is to take over disused or rough pieces of land, and in Shrewsbury three patches of land have been transformed by Casper Macindoe, including one behind the Monkmoor pub.

Ian Nellins, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member with responsibility for waste management, said: “Casper and his fantastic project are making great things happen on a local scale with the reuse and repurposing of various donated items to help grow edible produce which is then given away to the community.

“An old greenhouse, plastic guttering, timber, and even broken trampolines have all been saved from incineration and reused in a positive way to support the growing in this community garden.

“The project has an array of compost bins and whilst the compost is in the process of being made, we have been able to help out with a donation of compost from Agripost Ltd – who compost the waste from household green bins – to help get the project off to a good growing season.

“Our grateful thanks go to Agripost for providing the compost and to SP Garden & Property Services for delivering it to site.”

