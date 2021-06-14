Supporters praised for enjoying England glory responsibly

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Police have praised Salopians for cheering on England safely and responsibly in their Euro's curtain raiser on Sunday.

Inspector Saf Ali
The nation settled down to watch the Three Lions cruise to a 1-0 victory over Croatia, with several county pubs having big screens in their gardens so supporters could enjoy it in the sun.

Shrewsbury inspector Saf Ali said that there were no anti-social incidents reported relating to the football.

"We had nothing football-related reported to us, and we had officers out on patrol to the pubs doing licensing checks. Everything went well and there was nothing reported into the evening. It wasn't as busy as we expected, especially considering it was the first game."

Supporters will be getting behind England again on Friday evening when they face Scotland in their second game, and Inspector Ali is confident fans will enjoy it responsibly again.

"I don't expect any major issues," he added.

