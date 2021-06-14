Home care firm donates mobility equipment to countries in need

Home Instead has been collecting mobility equipment for the Jacob's Well appeal

Home Instead, which has offices in Shropshire and the West Midlands, has been gathering items from its elderly and vulnerable people who no longer need it and don't want it cluttering their homes.

They are giving it to the Jacob's Well appeal, which sends the equipment off around the world, often to places where there have been humanitarian crises and disasters.

Owner of Home Instead Shrewsbury, Oswestry and Ludlow, Rachael Griffiths, said: “We have been supporting the charity for a number of years now and I’m thrilled that our neighbouring Home Instead offices have joined us. Many of our elderly clients have medical and mobility equipment cluttering their homes because they don’t know what to do with them when they are no longer needed. It seems a real shame as there is nothing wrong with the equipment, and could easily be reutilised to make a real difference to someone’s life.

“The Jacob’s Well appeal is amazing; we have already donated trucks full of equipment which they have been so grateful to receive and send to people in other countries who desperately need these supplies. We are fortunate to have the NHS, but in other countries these important supplies can be costly or worse still, not available at all.

“Each and every day we care for others, and this is a very special way to change someone’s life. So, if you can help, please just get in touch or bring your donations to our four collection points, we will do the rest and ensure they get to the charity’s depot in Beverley, Yorkshire.”