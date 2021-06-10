Man injured in Shrewsbury town centre fight, leading to road closure

A man has suffered potentially serious injuries during a fight outside a bank in Shrewsbury town centre.

Police have closed Castle Street in Shrewsbury
Emergency crews were called to the Pride Hill area of the town shortly before 1am on Thursday to reports that a man had been assaulted.

Police have closed Castle Street, leading to long peak-time queues in the town, while forensic officers investigate at the scene.

Suggestions a man had been stabbed were rebutted by Shrewsbury police inspector Saf Ali.

"It wasn't a stabbing," he said.

"There was a fight between two people. The injuries are not as bad as first thought. We've arrested one male who is in custody. The other was taken to hospital with non life-threatening injuries."

In a statement, West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: “We were called at 12.54am to reports of a patient at Pride Hill who’d been assaulted.

"We sent one ambulance to the scene. On arrival we found a man who’d suffered potentially serious injuries. He was treated on scene before being taken to hospital for further treatment.”

Castle Street is closed to traffic from the train station resulting in reports of congestion including in Frankwell and the St Michael Street areas.

Shropshire Council posted in a tweet: "An important message to anyone visiting Shrewsbury this morning. Due to a police incident Castle Street is currently closed to all traffic from the railway station.

"There is also restricted pedestrian access."

Arriva Midlands West has also tweeted to warn passengers that a number of routes are being diverted.

