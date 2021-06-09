Choir prepares for show to celebrate freedom from virus

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

A choir will be performing classical music to help "celebrate our freedom" from Covid-19.

Shrewsbury Cantata Choir rehearsing outdoors
Shrewsbury Cantata Choir, conducted by Anthony Coupe, will be performing Charpentier’s Messe de Minuit and Handel’s Dixit Dominus at St Alkmund's Church, Shrewsbury, on Saturday, July 17 at 7.30pm.

"Messe de Minuit is a lovely optimistic way to celebrate our freedom from the dreaded Covid-19, said Cantata bass, Bob Fowke, "and Handel’s Dixit Dominus is a work of genius. It’s wonderful to be singing and performing again and what a way to start."

The choir is currently doing socially-distanced rehearsals to make sure they are ready for the concert.

Tickets are £12, (students and under-18s free) and are available from choir members, on the door or via the choir website, shrewsburycantatachoir.org.uk

