Stunning panoramas rekindle fond memories of Shrewsbury history

A section of the Pride Hill panorama The Pride Hill panorama in full

Artist and architect James St Clair Wade has been working on his Shrewsbury Streetscape project for just over two years, and his detailed panoramas of town centre streets has rekindled fond memories among people following his progress.

Pride Hill north and Mardol Head are the latest sections he has completed.

James' wife Katriona, who helps run his social media pages, said: "This panorama took just under 100 hours to complete!

"What we love about this project is hearing about everybody’s memories about the buildings as James draws them. We share the images on several of the Shrewsbury community Facebook pages and love hearing people’s stories and memories.

"Who would have thought that when you visited Boots, Pride Hill not so long ago you could not only buy a packet of aspirin but also listen to the Palm Court Orchestra in the café upstairs and then take a book out from the lending library in the basement!

"And in the days when Morris had its flagship store in the WHSmith building there was a beautiful café and restaurant upstairs and the best sprung dance floor in the West Midlands in the basement where Lulu performed in 1965 – probably where the Post Office is now!

"Shrewsbury is full of fantastic historians who love their county town and know so much about it! And love to share it with us too, which is great. It brings the buildings alive!

"James is currently drawing Castle Street and is currently on St Nicholas’ Café.