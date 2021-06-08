Shrewsbury Rotary club makes more cash available to help third world entrepreneurs

Rotarian Chris Allsop, chair of the club’s international committee, told members at their latest Zoom meeting that recent repayments of £190 from entrepreneurs have been received from Lendwithcare.

With £250 of new money approved by the club, seven loans of £60 each have been made to Pakistan, Ecuador, Zambia and Peru through Lendwithcare.

Members of Shrewsbury Severn Rotary Club heard at the Zoom meeting that an overall total of £1,750 has been lent by the club to Lendwithcare for the creation of entrepreneurs in third world countries.