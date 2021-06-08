Flower display is 'fitting tribute' to forces charity

The new Royal British Legion flowerbed display at Shrewsbury Castle

The Shrewsbury Castle flowerbed has been decorated with red, white and blue blooms for a carefully curated display thanking the Royal British Legion on the year of its 100th anniversary.

Shrewsbury Town Council's gardening experts have been working on the bed and preening it to perfection for visitors to enjoy.

Last year the castle flowerbed featured an NHS Thank You design, and other local landmark anniversaries and causes have been recognised with a display in recent years.

Helen Ball, clerk of the town council, said: "I think it's a fitting tribute. We leave it to the team to decide what they want to commemorate, and it was their idea to do something for the Royal British Legion.

"They came up with the design and it looks lovely."

To keep the flowerbed looking perfect, the team will have to go to great lengths. Helen said they will be balancing on planks of wood as they snip away with scissors to keep the plants in order, and that the display proved popular on social media.

"People have been putting up lots of nice comments," she added. "We are lucky that we have gardeners with the ability to do displays like this. Between them, they are so dedicated. Every year they make it look lovely."