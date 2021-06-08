Decision day for controversial homes plan

Shropshire Council's North Planning Committee will take a decision on the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes joint proposal to build 340 dwellings, including 51 affordable homes, at Churncote, off Welshpool Road in Bicton Heath, Shrewsbury.

The planning application has gained 79 objections, with comments saying it will "destroy the Shropshire countryside", and be a "soulless ghetto of the future". People have also raised worries about a lack of amenities for local people, and the fact that the fate of the Shrewsbury North West Relief Road is currently undecided, and would undoubtedly impact the development.