Ambassadors to help visitors make the most of Shrewsbury

Ambassadors are being sought to help visitors make the most of their trip to Shrewsbury Ambassadors, will be in the town centre on weekends, are being sought to help visitors make the most of their trip to Shrewsbury

The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors scheme was launched in 2019, before being paused during the pandemic last summer.

With restrictions being eased, volunteers are now being invited to join the project, which is due to run from June 26 until September 26.

Ambassadors provide a warm welcome to visitors and help with information about what Shrewsbury has to offer, pointing people in the right direction to ensure they make the most of their time in the town centre.

Stephanie Mansell-Jones, business liaison at Shrewsbury BID, said volunteers could dedicate as much or as little time as they wanted to becoming an ambassador.

“We are really flexible regarding time commitments because we know that people’s time is precious,” she said. “Ambassadors will be in the town centre on weekends from June 26 until September 26, starting at 10am on Saturdays and 10.45am on Sundays.

Rewarding

“Feedback from the people who are already part of the team is that it’s a really rewarding experience and a great way of sharing your passion and knowledge of Shrewsbury.

“The idea is for ambassadors to help visitors make the most of the many wonderful things the town has to offer, from our bars and restaurants and thriving independent shops, to the river attractions, museums and theatre, as well as the history and architecture of the town centre.

“We are hugely grateful to everyone who has already got involved and would love to hear from anyone who is interested in becoming part of our friendly team.”

Volunteers are provided with a free season ticket for the Sabrina riverboat, as well as a free lunch when completing a full day.

Ambassadors are kitted out in eye-catching uniforms with maps, guides and information, and are provided with radios to keep in contact with each other.

Handbooks will be available to all volunteers, and there will also be training provided on June 16 from 6pm-8pm at Shrewsbury Museum & Art Gallery.

The Original Shrewsbury Ambassadors project is jointly funded by Shrewsbury Tourism Association and Shrewsbury BID.