Weapon off the streets thanks to boy, 10, after thug wields axe at Shrewsbury shop staff

A man brandished an axe at staff at B&M in Harlescott, Shrewsbury

Staff at B&M at Lancaster Retail Park in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, faced a terrifying moment when a man pulled the axe from his trousers after he was challenged by workers.

He fled the scene, and thankfully no-one was hurt. An arrest was made by police, but the weapon could not be found.

That was until the youngster found it the following day and told his parents, who subsequently called police and handed it in.

Shrewsbury inspector Saf Ali was full of praise for the boy following the incident on May 6. "We would like to thank the young man for his actions and for doing the right thing which allowed a dangerous weapon to be removed from the streets," he said.

"We will be sending a thank you letter. It just goes to show there are people out there doing the right thing."