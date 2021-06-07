Weapon off the streets thanks to boy, 10, after thug wields axe at Shrewsbury shop staff

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated:

A thug brandished an axe in front of shocked shop workers - but the deadly weapon is now off the streets thanks to a 10-year-old boy.

A man brandished an axe at staff at B&M in Harlescott, Shrewsbury
A man brandished an axe at staff at B&M in Harlescott, Shrewsbury

Staff at B&M at Lancaster Retail Park in Harlescott, Shrewsbury, faced a terrifying moment when a man pulled the axe from his trousers after he was challenged by workers.

He fled the scene, and thankfully no-one was hurt. An arrest was made by police, but the weapon could not be found.

That was until the youngster found it the following day and told his parents, who subsequently called police and handed it in.

Shrewsbury inspector Saf Ali was full of praise for the boy following the incident on May 6. "We would like to thank the young man for his actions and for doing the right thing which allowed a dangerous weapon to be removed from the streets," he said.

"We will be sending a thank you letter. It just goes to show there are people out there doing the right thing."

The man was released pending further investigation.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News
Crime
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News