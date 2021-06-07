Abseiling man hurt in 'awkward' fall at Shropshire outdoor holiday park

An ambulance

An air ambulance was scrambled to the grounds following the incident which happened during a training exercise at the PGL Boreatton Park in Baschurch on Saturday afternoon.

The centre said the man had landed "awkwardly".

PGL's group marketing director Alison Sudbury said: "Unfortunately, whilst participating in an abseiling session, one of our team sustained an injury when they landed awkwardly following their descent.

"In accordance with our incident response procedures, an ambulance was called straight away. The Air Ambulance was also dispatched.

"After an examination at the scene our colleague was taken by road to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital where he was admitted for tests.

"Following their treatment we understand our colleague is doing well and they are hoping to be released from hospital later today."

West Midlands Ambulance Service stated: "We were called to reports of a patient who had fallen at Boreatton Park at 3.06pm on Saturday.