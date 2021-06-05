Pub's search for local hero to celebrate reopening after major investment

Chris Kendall

The Riverside Inn, in Cound near Shrewsbury, has been completely renovated and restored as a traditional country pub, and is due to open in July.

General manager, Chris Kendall, said he was looking forward to showing people the new-look pub and reconnecting with the local community.

He said: “We are asking people to nominate a local hero who they think deserves to be treated here at the Riverside Inn.

“It could be a good neighbour, someone who dedicates their time to running a club, an inspirational teacher, a key worker. Anyone who has gone above and beyond for our community.

“People can make their nominations on our Facebook or Instagram pages and we will select someone to be treated to a mouth-watering meal on us when we open in July.

“We want The Riverside Inn to be an integral part of the Shropshire community again, and we can’t wait to open the doors of our cosy and welcoming pub.”

To nominate a local hero, visit the pub’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/RiversideatCound

The pub is a new addition to the Chef & Brewer collection of country pubs, and has undergone an extensive refurbishment since it closed in March 2020.

Chris said the pub would offer quality food and drink, along with cosy accommodation, in an unrivalled setting alongside the River Severn.

“We are so excited about unveiling the Riverside Inn to guests both old and new,” he added. “We have embraced the history of the pub to create a beautiful, traditional space for people to socialise with friends and family, whether for a freshly-prepared meal or simply to enjoy a refreshing drink watching the river meander by.

“As well as the interior being completely restored, we have greatly improved the garden which provides wonderful views over the river and picturesque Shropshire countryside.

“I have been working in the hospitality industry for many years and it is certainly one of the finest locations I have had the pleasure of experiencing.”

Ahead of the opening, the pub is looking for team members with experience of all levels for front and back of house roles, including chefs, team leaders and assistant managers, with up to 70 roles available.