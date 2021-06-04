Wellness guru urges firms to sign up for wellbeing week

Wellness coach Laura Butler

Shrewsbury health and wellness coach, Laura Butler, is calling for businesses to get involved in Shropshire Wellbeing Day as part of World Wellbeing Week this June.

Any business that signs up will have free access to downloadable activities and competitions. Laura is collaborating with a number of national and local wellbeing partners to provide activities and prizes on the day, including techtimeout, Wellbeing Festival, and Smile Box. Businesses are being asked to sign up ahead of the event on June 23.

Laura said: “As the world opens up and life becomes busier and more hectic, it’s crucial we check in on our own mental wellbeing. If the pandemic has taught us anything about ourselves, it is that taking care of our mental and physical health is really important.

“I believe it’s time for a fundamental shift in how we all operate, and I want Shropshire Wellbeing Day to be that first small step in the right direction, to create a catalyst for change. I’ll be immensely pleased if we can get lots of businesses signed up and thinking about wellbeing!”