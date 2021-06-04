Triple triathlon challenge for Paralympian Kelda after cancer diagnosis

Kelda Wood MBE is taking on a triple triathlon challenge

Athlete Kelda Wood MBE, from Shrewsbury, is learning how to swim in a new way and getting an adapted bike so she can take on the gruelling feats of endurance.

The para-canoeing star, who was the first para rower to complete a solo voyage across the Atlantic, is doing the AJ Bell World Triathlon in Leeds this June, Always Aim High Events’ Snowman triathlon in July and UK Triathlon’s Shropshire event in September. She will document her journey on her Creating Momentum platform, a new initiative with her Climbing Out charity to tell inspiring stories.

Kelda said: "I have always wanted to compete in triathlons, but I thought I couldn’t because of my leg injury. I can’t run, I can’t swim very well, and I can’t use a standard bike. But then I realised I wasn’t practising what I preach – I wasn’t finding a solution to my challenge and asking, ‘how can I?’

“I wanted to find a way to adapt so I could compete in standard triathlons. I approached several triathlon organisers, and they have given me the go ahead to take part non- competitively. I’m learning how to swim in a new way and Bicycles by Design in Ironbridge have created a bespoke bike for me – I’m very grateful for their incredible support.

“Spokz provided me with a racing wheelchair that I intended to use for the running part of the races. Unfortunately, I faced another setback as it hasn’t been workable for me on hills. and I can’t increase training on my arms as it causes swelling where I had my mastectomy.

"This has been another ‘how can I?’ moment, and even if I have to walk or shuffle my way through that bit of the race, that’s what I’ll do! I’m very grateful to Spokz for giving me the opportunity to try the chair.”

At the end of last year, on the day she found out she was being awarded and MBE, she was diagnosed with breast cancer. She had to pause her training to have a mastectomy.

Kelda added: "“Setbacks like that are part of life. It is all about taking them on board and figuring out how to move forward. The diagnosis hasn’t stopped me taking on the triathlon challenge, it just made me even more determined to succeed in taking part. Creating Momentum is about facing life’s hurdles, finding solutions and achieving something you didn’t think possible. As I always say, ‘It’s not about saying I can’t, it’s about saying, how can I?’

UK Triathlons have provided Kelda with support and guidance to aid her training.