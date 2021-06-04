Staycation resort looking forward to busy summer after mayor's visit

Shrewsbury mayor Julian Dean with Salop Leisure's Tony Bywater Mayor of Shrewsbury Julian Dean met Love2Stay general manager Chris Skitt

Shrewsbury councillor Julian Dean, the town's first Green Party mayor, was given a guided tour of Salop Leisure's award winning caravan and motorhome dealership as well as the company's multi-million pound Love2Stay resort.

Councillor Dean was shown around by chairman Tony Bywater, and he also met the resort general manager Chris Skitt.

The resort, which comprises a glamping village, 124-pitch touring caravan park and adventure centre, is enjoying record-breaking demand from visitors and local residents alike.

“We were delighted to welcome our new mayor to celebrate English Tourism Week and he was very impressed by the facilities at Love2Stay,” said Mr Bywater. “The tourism industry is a key part of Shropshire’s economy.

“We and other tourism businesses in Shropshire are set to benefit from a fantastic staycationing summer which is great news for the county.”

English Tourism Week highlights the important contribution the sector makes to the UK economy. It is estimated that tourism generates around £800 million a year in Shropshire, supporting more than 14,500 full-time equivalent jobs.