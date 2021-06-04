Caravan holidaymakers must have correct licence or face fines, warns dealership

Salop Leisure and Dulson Training have teamed up to make sure motorists have the skills to safely tow caravans

With "staycations" in Britain soaring in popularity in large part due to coronavirus travel restrictions, Salop Leisure is urging people not to get caught out.

The Shrewsbury-based dealership always ensures buyers are legal to tow when new caravans are sold from its Emstrey site, and points people in the direction of driver training firms like Dulson Training if they need to upgrade their licence and skills.

Anyone towing a caravan weighing more than 750kg, or with a combined car and caravan weight exceeding 3,500kg, needs a B+E licence.

Those who passed their car driving test before January 1, 1997 should already have a B+E. However, those who passed their test on or after that date must pass another test to get the B+E added to their licence.

Dulson Training’s most popular option for caravanners is a two-day training course leading to a test by a DVSA examiner, which takes about 90 minutes and includes safety questions, reversing, hitching and on-road driving.

The company also provides training to drivers who already hold a B+E licence but lack towing skills and confidence and those who have purchased a motorhome for the first time.

Ed Glover, Salop Leisure’s marketing manager, said: “Touring caravans and motorhomes bring so much enjoyment and freedom to their owners and their families, but it’s essential that they have the right skills and driving licence before setting out on their holidays.

“Through our partnership with Dulson Training, we provide a complete package of services to new owners to give them the skills and confidence to tow their caravan or drive a motorhome for the first time.”

Steve Dulson, managing director of Dulson Training, added: “We are fortunate to have our own private test facilities which means that we have the capacity to test a high volume of drivers daily.

“We are delighted to be working with Salop Leisure, as the two businesses have a common interest in ensuring that drivers are safe to tow touring caravans and to drive motorhomes.”